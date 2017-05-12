Area residents sentenced for felony crimes

Justin A. Zielinski, 27, most recently of 730 Hettle Road, Willard, pleaded guilty March 13 to trafficking in fentanyl. As part of the plea deal in Huron County Common Pleas Court, prosecutors dismissed one count of complicity to trafficking in buprenorphine/naloxone.

The Norwalk Police Department coordinated the July 15, 2015, controlled drug, according to court records.

In a separate case Thursday, Judge Jim Conway revoked the treatment in lieu for defendant Timothy J. Harris, 41, most recently of 8 Senior Drive, Greenwich. That means he was convicted of his underlying charge, possession of heroin.

The judge sentenced Harris to spend four to six months in a community-based corrections facility (CBCF), a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education. The defendant will remain in the Huron County Jail until he is transferred to a CBCF.

Also as part of his three years of probation, Harris was fined $250.

In other court action this week:

• Cody J. Beverly, 21, of New Haven, was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days of discretionary jail time, which can be established by his probation officer at any point. His conviction was trespassing in a habitation.

As part of his three years of probation, Beverly was fined $500.

• Kaylee N. Kirk, 24, of Sandusky, was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days of discretionary jail time and fined $500 for assault on a police officer. The fourth-degree felony is for an Oct. 16 incident involving a Norwalk officer, according to court records.

If Kirk violates her three years of probation, she faces six to 18 months in prison.

• Kelse Skylar J. Muhr, 20, whose address was unavailable, was sentenced Thursday to 90 days of discretionary jail time for trespassing in a habitation. The defendant also was fined $500 as a condition of three years of probation.

• Timothy T. Urich, Jr., 21, most recently of 23 Newton Terrace, Apt. B-8, was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days of discretionary jail time for theft of a motor vehicle. Norwalk police investigated the Dec. 13, 2015 incident.

Urich also was fined $250 as part of his three years of probation.