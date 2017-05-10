Grand jury Indicts 32 suspects

Here are the defendants’ names and charges:
Andrew B. Sturzebecher, possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana
Austin C. Stevens, possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana
Adrian L. Blissit, Jr., possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine and two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Vernon D. Roberts, receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of having weapons while under disability, and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
Nicole A. Davis, theft
Toney D. Dorsey, felonious assault
Trae A. Hunter, two counts of assault, two counts of disrupting a public service, intimidation, and two counts of criminal damaging
Raylon L. E. Pettis, receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, and having weapons while under disability
Brittany E. Rothgeb, grand theft
Latoya D. Jones, possession of cocaine
Kyle C. Gray, possession of heroin, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Antwuan D. Monegan, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, forfeiture specification
Tracey L. Park tampering with evidence
Bryson A. King, two counts of domestic violence, and two counts of assault
Michael R. McConnell, aggravated robbery, robbery, theft, and carrying a concealed weapon
Samuel J. Clark, grand theft
Ron L. Harris, six counts of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, petty theft, robbery, and three counts of assault
Ravion C. Watson, two counts of non-support of dependents
Akiva T. Hunter II, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, possessing a defaced firearm, and harassment with a bodily substance
Jackie L. Mitchell, domestic violence
Robert E. Satterfield, burglary, three counts of theft, safecracking, and attempted burglary
Michael T. Schwanger, Sr., theft, forgery, and receiving stolen property
Daniel C. White, possession of cocaine
Tyran H. Sullivan, two counts of assault and domestic violence
Dwayne P. Gore, two counts of theft and misuse of credit cards
In addition to the 25 aforementioned indictments, seven people were secretly indicted, meaning their names and charges won’t be made public until arrests are made or court papers served.