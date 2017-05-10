Drug defendants, sex offender enter separate guilty pleas

Brian S. Lemaitre, 35, most recently of 107-A Thomas Drive, Bellevue, pleaded guilty to failure to notify his change of address. He then was placed on three years of probation and Judge Jim Conway credited him with earlier serving 106 days in jail.

Lemaitre is required to complete the Volunteers of American sex offender program. He will be held in the Huron County Jail until his transfer to the program in Mansfield.

During his mid-February arraignment, the defendant told Conway he was on parole through Sandusky County. No information was available about the underlying conviction.

Lemaitre had been staying at the Bellevue Hotel & Suites, which was registered as his address. Huron County Public Defender David Longo said the hotel kicked out the defendant at one point, but he “surreptitiously moved in (again) with his cousin.”

In a separate case, Jim D. Morrison, 54, of Wellington, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. As part of his years of probation, he faces 90 days of discretionary jail time, which means his probation officer can determine when he serves part or all of the sentence.

And in another case, Brooke A. Schoewe, 30, most recently of 1933 Ohio 18, Wakeman, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed three counts of trafficking in heroin.

Schoewe remains in the jail on a $10,000 bond. Her sentencing date is June 28.