Middleport man sentenced in arson case

Keith R. Day, 32, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of arson, fourth-degree felonies. Day was initially indicted on two counts of aggravated arson.

The fire destroyed Ingels Carpet and Flooring and a neighboring building, as well as damaging utilities in the area.

Judge I. Carson Crow sentenced Day in accordance with the plea agreement put forth by the prosecution and defense.

Day was sentenced to the maximum of 18 months in prison on each count, to run consecutive for a total of three years in prison.

Day was also ordered to pay restitution in the total amount of $352,747.99, including more than $234,000 to the owner of Ingels Carpet and Flooring.

Day's attorney, public defender Karyn Justice, noted that Day is indigent. Crow asked if the victims were in agreement with the plea and sentence given that it may be unlikely they would receive the requested restitution. Victims advocate Theda Petrasko stated that they were.

Day spoke briefly during the hearing, stating he was sorry for taking up everybody's time and for what he had done.

Day also must register on the Ohio arson registry as a result of pleading guilty to arson.

Numerous area fire departments were called to the fire on North Second Avenue in Middleport during the evening and over night hours of May 16, 2016, containing the fire to the Ingels building and two neighboring buildings.

Day was remanded to the custody of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office to be transported to prison. He had been free on bond leading up to Monday's hearing.

___

(c)2017 The Daily Sentinel (Pomeroy, Ohio)

Visit The Daily Sentinel (Pomeroy, Ohio) at www.mydailysentinel.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.