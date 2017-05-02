Drug defendant jailed for probation violation

Daniel P. Ruffing, 31, of Toledo, was on three years of probation for a conviction on trafficking heroin.

In Huron County Common Pleas Court on Monday, he was sentenced to 60 days in jail. According to court records, after he serves his time, he will be kicked off probation, having unsuccessfully completed his community control sanctions.

Two defendants entered guilty pleas Tuesday to separate crimes.

Quentin D. Sims, 31, of Fremont, pleaded guilty to possession of psilocyn. The Monroeville Police Department investigated the April 11, 2016 incident. Sims, who remains out on a $5,000 bond, will be sentenced June 19.

In a separate case, Robert W. Stewart, 31, formerly of Bellevue and Norwalk, pleaded guilty to failure to notify authorities of his residence change. Court records indicate the Huron County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident, which happened about Aug. 8.

Stewart faces two to eight years in prison on the second-degree felony when he is sentenced June 19. He has been in the Huron County Jail since Feb. 21.

In the original Ross County case in 2007, Stewart was convicted of one count each of gross sexual imposition and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. He was sentenced to two years in prison, according to the sheriff's office. Classified as a sexually-oriented offender, Stewart had to register his address for 10 years.

Stewart has been to prison earlier. In Huron County in 2013, he was sentenced to one year in prison for permitting drug abuse and a parole violation.