Huron County grand jury indicts 5

Brian E. Pickett, 43, of New London faces two charges of felonious assault and one of vandalism.

Pickett posted bond following his arrest related to the incident at the Cross Roads Tavern in Wakeman. Pickett reportedly drove his vehicle into the side of the building, then left the location.

In another case, James C. Craig, 34, of Willard, was indicted on two charges of having weapons under disability and one charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Craig was involved in a fatal vehicle crash earlier this year.

In late February, a 2017 blue Ford Mustang GT and 2016 red Hyundai Veloster collided on Ohio 39 between Rock Road and Taylortown Road in Richland County. The Hyundai then struck a tree, and a passenger, Linda Baxter, 28, of Rock Hill, S.C., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Craig, who was driving the Mustang, reportedly fled the scene following a collision. Huron County sheriff’s deputies later stopped the Mustang at the intersection of Ohio 61 and U.S. 224.

Also indicted on Friday:

• Michael A. Craft, 37, of Greenwich, was indicted on one count of theft and one of receiving stolen property.

• Joshua R. Hunt, 32, of Monroeville, was indicted on one charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (fentanyl, schedule II.)

• Stacy J. Mosley, 35, of Bellevue, was indicted on one charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (fentanyl, schedule II.)