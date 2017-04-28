Drug dealer sentenced to 12 years for selling fentanyl that led to fatal overdose

David Hollis, 27, was arrested in August. Prosecutors said Hollis, who also goes by "Dae Dae," sold heroin and fentanyl several times between October 2015 and March 2016, including the fentanyl that later resulted in the user's death on Feb. 21, 2016.

Hollis pleaded guilty in January to distribution of fentanyl and using a cellphone to commit a felony. U.S. District Judge Patricia Gaughan handed down Hollis' sentence.

Hollis has a previous felony drug trafficking conviction in Lorain County.

Federal prosecutors have made it a priority to bring more drug cases against dealers who sell opioids that lead to a user's death. Those charged are threatened with at least 20 years in federal prison for cases, though many have pleaded out and prosecutors have agreed to seek shorter sentences.

"We will continue to aggressively prosecute those who profit from the sale of drugs that have caused so much death and pain in our community," Acting U.S. Attorney David Sierleja said in the release. "It will take vigorous law enforcement, combined with prevention efforts and making treatment available to those who want help, to turn the tide on the opioid epidemic."

