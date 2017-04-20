Grand jury will decide charges in case of man accused in killing

Matthew Allen Mason, of Sandusky, waived his right to have a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Lorain Municipal Court, records show.

He faces a murder charge in the death of Ricardo Calloway who was shot and killed at 7:45 p.m. at a home on West 22nd Street and Oakdale Avenue in Lorain.

Mason was out on the run until authorities captured him a week later in Augusta, Maine.

He was hiding in a home where officers found 17 grams of heroin and 12 grams of cocaine, Augusta police said.

Another Sandusky man, Trevon Orman, was with Mason in the home. He faces drug charges.

