Man accused of reckless homicide pleads 'not guilty'

Trent W. McCullough, 53, is charged with reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, and illegally growing marijuana, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

McCullough currently is being held in the Huron County Jail on a $150,000 bond. If he managed to post bond, he wold be required to stay away from firearms and could not enter any homes with firearms in them as per the terms of the bond.

McCullough is charged in connection with a Jan. 4 incident at his home. He reportedly admitted to fatally shooting George Ely, 49. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident. Deputies also recovered drug paraphernalia and firearms while searching the house on a warrant.

The defendant appeared at his arraignment on Wednesday with attorney Dan Wightman to represent him once again.

McCullough will have his next trial at 1 p.m. March 6. His final pretrial is scheduled for March 28 at 1 p.m. and his jury trial is scheduled for April 4 at 1 p.m.