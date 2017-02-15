Accused meth trafficker tries to make a deal with the judge

The court recently assigned a new prosecutor and attorney to the case of Randall T. Ladd, 32, of 203 Bell Ave., Bellevue. Because of this, Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway asked if Ladd would be willing to waive his right to a speedy trial in order to give the attorneys time to prepare.

The re-assignment was due to a conflict of interest at the public defender’s office, as Ladd’s co-defendant, Everett Lawson, also is being represented by a public defender.

Ladd wasn’t willing to cooperate — not unless the judge was willing to help him too.

“If we could address his bond, he would be more than willing to sign it,” said Ladd’s new attorney, Mike Jackson.

It would do him little good, Conway said.

“You could address it,” but the judge said he wasn’t inclined to lower it. Ladd’s bond was set at $25,000 with a 10-percent provision.

Conway said because of “the necessity of changing both the defense council and the prosecutor,” the court would move to continue the case to March to ensure a fair trial.

Ladd’s attorney, Jackson, did make another attempt at negotiating his bond, but to no avail.

“This charge offense allegedly occurred in August of last year,” said Jackson, before asking for a bond reduction.

Conway cited the defendant’s history and suspected activity in the case as reasons for keeping the bond where it was, noting “it seems as though that’s a fair bond to be set.”

Ladd was one of several people arrested after an by the Bellevue Police Department after two traffic stops in the Monroe Street and Cherry Boulevard area last July. The police reported “almost 25 grams” of meth were recovered at the scene, along with Suboxone, $500 in cash and an unspecified vehicle.