'Fairly unremarkable year' as far as numbers go

For example, the number of cases filed in the court has dropped from 15,769 to 10,834 since 2006. This includes traffic offenses, DUIs, misdemeanors and felonies, the latter of which are sent to the Huron County Common Pleas Court.

Although the number of cases dropped in the past 10 years, it has remained fairly stable in the last four. Since 2012, the number filed has stayed near 11,000. Likewise, there have been no noticeable drops or increases in the number of cases handled in any one category.

“It appears to be a fairly unremarkable year as far as the numbers go,” said Norwalk Municipal Court Judge Eric Weisenberger.

There are some new rules, however, which will go into effect this year.

Two new additions to state legislation may affect the number of cases the court handles.

One, a new DUI law, will extend the look-back period from six to 10 years — potentially increasing the number of felony DUI/OVI offenders.

The other meaningful change is that the small claims threshold will increase from $3,000 to $6,000.

People can file a small claims complaint in our court for an amount over the $3,000 it used to be.

Since 2006, the amount of fines received has also dropped. The total money collected from cases fell from $3,181,308.91 to $2,973,298.51. This is a gradual drop of about $200,000, which has occurred over the years. These fines are distributed to a number of places. This includes the cities or villages where the crimes happened, to the county treasurer, to the state and the city of Norwalk.

Regardless, Judge Weisenberger said the fees collected are important, but not nearly as important as the court’s primary function.

“We are here to dispense justice rather than be a collection agency,” he said.

The judge explained that the falling number of cases is something of a common phenomenon.

“I don’t know if there’s a set reason,” he said. “I will say that it appears to be a statewide observation. I hear at seminars I go to that cases being filed around the state are lower than they have been historically, and I’ve heard that for several years now.”

Whether the trend will continue, and what is causing it, remains to be seen.