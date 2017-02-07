Local woman guilty of selling drugs

Brittany Tackett, 25, of 215 Second St., Willard, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of trafficking in methylfentanyl, or a controlled substance analog. This is a third-degree felony, which carries a possible one to five years in prison, $10,000 fine and a discretionary license suspension of six months to five years.

Because Tackett successfully filed an affidavit of indigency, Huron County Common Pleas Court Judge Jim Conway expressed intent to waive any fees.

During the hearing, there was some brief confusion over whether the defendant had a prior felony. Tackett seemed to think she did, but the judge determined she was simply facing possible charges in a treatment in lieu case that had not yet been resolved.

Because Tackett pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony, she was eligible for regular prison. However, Conway said it was “not his intention” to send her there. Instead, she will wait in the Huron County Jail until space opens up in the CBCF, or Community Based Corrections Facility. Defendants spend four to six months in a program designed to help with substance abuse issues.

Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Bambi Couch laid out the basis for the charges. She said a confidential informant met with Tackett in 2016 and engaged in a drug transaction.

“The transaction was completed under surveillance,” Couch said. “They watched as a blue suzuki pulled in. The defendant was seated in the vehicle.

"Once the money was verified, the defendant handed the confidential informant the drugs,” Couch added.

If Tackett does not successfully complete the CBCF program, she is subject to a possible 36 month prison sentence.