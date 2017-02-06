Couple accused of abusing disabled man show up to court with same attorney

These were related to their alleged mistreatment of a developmentally disabled man they were taking care of.

Robert, 56, faces charges of assault, domestic violence, abduction, unlawful restraining and failing to provide for a functionally impaired person. Barbara, his wife, also faces a charge of failing to provide for a functionally impaired person, and is charged with complicity to each of her husband’s other alleged crimes.

The two showed up as co-defendants on Monday with the same attorney, Jack Bradley.

Huron County Common Pleas Court Judge Jim Conway questioned whether this was wise.

“Have you gone over the perils of having a single council for both clients?” he asked Bradley. “There may come times … that one of their interests outweighs the others’.”

The defense confirmed that they understood the possible drawbacks, and Conway said they could decide to change the arrangement if they wanted to.

There have been no plea negotiations in the case yet, but Huron County Assistant Attorney Bambi Couch said the state was open to a plea.

The Spishaks are tentatively scheduled for a final pretrial on Jan. 28 and a jury trial on March 7.