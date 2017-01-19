Woman 'clean and sober' following drug conviction

Kendra R. Reed, 25, most recently of 245 W. Main St., pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony of bringing contraband into a detention facility. She was sentenced to three years of community control and 60 days of discretionary jail time. Her probation can impose part or all of the jail sentence without a hearing at any time.

The charge is for a June 2 event where Reed had been arrested in connection with a different incident. When she was being booked into the Huron County Jail, officers discovered her hiding “an unknown powdery substance in a cylinder” on her person, said Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Bambi Couch.

“Kendra has made great strides since all of this started,” said her defense attorney, Curtis Koch.

“She has regular contact with her children and has started working,” he added. “She’s clean and sober.”

“It appears as though the defendant is doing well,” Couch agreed.

Since September, Reed has been a resident at Miriam House, where she may stay for up to two years.

One roadblock left for Reed was an outstanding case in Toledo. When Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway questioned her about the warrant, she said she did plan to turn herself in.

“I’m working two jobs now and I didn’t want to lose my jobs here and then go there and not know for sure,” said Reed, who was waiting until she had two days off to go.

Conway advised Reed to have that taken care of “as soon as possible.”

The judge said a community-based corrections facility didn’t seem appropriate for Reed at present. Instead, he sentenced her to community control under intensive supervision. Defendants spend four to six months in a CBCF, a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education.