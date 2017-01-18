Drug deal put on probation

Christopher R. Rogers, 52, of 7 Fruen St., was charged with the fifth-degree felony in connection with two controlled drug buys on April 21 and June 30. In this case his wife, Teresa Rogers, was sentenced earlier this month for the same crime. The two were co-defendants.

In addition to probation, Rogers received 60 days of discretionary jail time. His probation officer can impose part or all of the sentence at any time without a hearing. Rogers also must reimburse the Norwalk Police Department $80 for drug testing and pay a $250 fine.

Like his wife, Rogers lived a “law abiding life for a number of years,” Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway said. He also noted the defendant had a “significant adult criminal history” between 2001 and 2007.

Rogers told the judge those six years were a period of depression that he has since overcome.

“I’m a solid citizen. I’ve made great strides to improve my life,” he said.

Rogers pointed to his current employment, which is a stay-at-home job. The defendant offered to take on a home equity loan to pay off any fines “if it came down to it” in order to deal with his charge.

“I’m really sorry that this happened,” he said. “Having the Xanax prescribed to me, and also another drug called lithium, affected my judgement.

“I’m looking for more therapeutical ways of dealing with my mental health issues,” he said.