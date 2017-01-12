Grand jury Indicts 53 suspects

Here are the defendants’ names and charges:
Corey L. Fletcher, Sr., domestic violence
Jesse M. Rankins, two counts of aggravated burglary, assault, and domestic violence
Eric Reed, two counts of aggravated burglary, assault, and burglary
Davina F. McEwen, two counts of endangering children and felonious assault
Jack Jackson, Jr., two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of vandalism, two counts of burglary, two counts of petty theft, and felonious assault
Joshua D. Kaiser, domestic violence, aggravated menacing, and felonious assault
Kory K. Brown, two counts of possession of cocaine, and possession of heroin
Michael D. Gee, two counts of non-support of dependents
Lumon L. Crayon, domestic violence
Robert G. Wade, possession of heroin, and possession of drugs
Sean McGee, possession of cocaine, four counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, having a weapon while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, firearm specification, forfeiture specifications
Daniel C. White, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and two counts of forgery
Rebecca J. White, complicity to aggravated robbery
Walter E. Thompson, Jr., possession of cocaine
Latrina R. Gresham, felonious assault
Gerald D. Toney, receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility
Gabriel J. Sidoti, domestic violence
Frederick L. Watson, felonious assault, domestic violence, repeat violent offender specification
Robert E. Taylor, two counts of violating a protection order
Anthony E. Bye, two counts of domestic violence, theft of drugs, and petty theft
Nicholas G. Mees, two counts of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, and possession of drugs
Robert W. Jenkins, two counts of discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, six counts of felonious assault, two counts of having weapons while under disability, repeat violent offender specifications
Antwuan D. Monegan, three counts of trafficking in heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance, and corrupting another with drugs
Meredith L. Staveskie, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, forfeiture specifications
Andrew T. Carruthers, possession of cocaine
Justin E. Williams, possession of cocaine
Kaleb M. Wilhelm, seven counts of trafficking in heroin, seven counts of possession of heroin, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, corrupting another with drugs, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, forfeitures
Joshua F. Hull, trafficking in heroin, attempted trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
Eugene Cromer, two counts of trafficking in heroin, two counts of possession of heroin, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
Everett L. Lawson, two counts of trafficking in heroin, two counts of possession of heroin, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
Andrew T. Carruthers, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
Juan J. Valles, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
Justin E. Williams, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
Logan McClellan, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
Jasmine R. Cherry, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
Gerald V. Yun II, three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
Wesley J. Bullins, 14 counts of theft, two counts of attempted theft, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
Garland L. Nichols, Jr., 18 counts of theft, two counts of attempted theft, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
William L. Boswell, 20 counts of theft, two counts of attempted theft, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
In addition to the aforementioned 39 people, 14 other suspects were secretly indicted, meaning their names and charges won’t be made public until arrests are made or court papers served.