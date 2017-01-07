logo

common pleas court

Woman caught with pot in Monroeville gets probation

Ivy Keller • Jan 7, 2017 at 8:00 AM
ivykeller@norwalkreflector.com

A Michigan woman caught with marijuana in her vehicle in Monroeville will spend two years on probation.

Sharnell Mary-Lynn Schmidt, 24, of Coldwater, Mich., was charged with trafficking in marijuana after Monroeville police pulled her over last July.

As stated by Monroeville Police Chief Gary Lyons, the smell of marijuana was reportedly noticeable during the stop.

With no prior felonies to qualify her for prison, Schmidt was sentenced to two years of probation for the fifth-degree felony.

“She wasn’t prison eligible, so she received community control,” Huron County Prosecutor James Joel Sitterly said following the hearing. 

Schmidt will also be subject to a drug test at the discretion of her probation officers.

“Because drugs were involved, I recommended to the court that a drug assessment occur,” Sitterly said.

Recommended for You