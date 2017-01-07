Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for child sexual assault

Troy J. Carroll, 44, now of Eau Claire, Wis., was sentenced last month by Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher.

The defendant was arrested after a 9-year-old Falls Creek, Wis., girl told police he touched her under her clothing in August 2015. He was charged with the first-degree felony of sexual assault of a child younger than 13, which carries up to 60 years in prison in Wisconsin.

As determined by the court, Carroll will spend seven years in prison, and seven years on extended supervision afterwards, according to the Leader-Telegram. He was required to pay a fine of $518 as well.

The court found Carroll guilty in October after a brief trial. Norwalk Police Detective Sgt. Jim Fulton traveled to Wisconsin to testify in the case regarding a similar, prior incident.

Fulton was familiar with the 2006 investigation of a sex crime involving Carroll and an underage female relative.

Carroll lived on Adams Street in Norwalk from the late 1990s until about the time of that 2006 investigation, according to court records. While a resident of Huron County, he was issued warrants a number of crimes over the years — including aggravated burglary, stalking and trespassing.

As part of Carroll’s sentence, he also has been registered as a sex offender. He must not contact the victim or her family, or anyone else under 18 without his government-appointed agent’s approval — not in-person, over the phone or through third-party contacts.

Carroll’s personal life also will be subject to the state’s control when he is released from prison. Wisconsin’s laws require him to seek approval from his agent before dating or entering a romantic or sexual relationship.

He also is prohibited from using alcohol and illicit drugs and is subject to a number of other restrictions which are part of Wisconsin’s sex offender supervision rules.