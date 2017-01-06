Woman pleads guilty to falsifying voter registrations

Rebecca Hammonds, 34, pleaded guilty this morning to 13 counts of making a false registration and one count of election falsification. All of the charges are fifth-degree felonies.

The East Liverpool woman was indicted in May after an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation found that Hammonds had created false voter registration documents while working to register unregistered voters in Columbiana County between September and October of 2015.

The local board of elections first discovered the false records after finding that several newly registered voters were deceased.

The case is being prosecuted by the Columbiana County Prosecutors Office with assistance from the Ohio Attorney General's Special Prosecutions Section.

Judge C. Ashley Pike will sentence Hammonds on March 6.