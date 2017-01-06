Man guilty of drug-related crime in 2012 put on probation

Miguel A. Rodriguez, 22, most recently of 608 Fink St., Willard, was indicted secretly by a grand jury in August and arraigned in October. He originally was charged with complicity to trafficking in cocaine, complicity to trafficking in heroin and trafficking in heroin.

When Rodriguez pleaded guilty, prosecutors dropped the two heroin charges. The court sentenced him on Thursday.

Rodriguez will spend two years on probation and could serve 30 days of discretionary jail time — to be imposed at any time by his probation officer.

He wasn’t eligible for prison due to a lack of prior adult felonies. He did have a “brief juvenile record,” as noted by Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway.

“It does appear as though you’re doing well at the moment,” he said.

Conway also told the defendant he appeared genuinely remorseful for his actions.

“I’d just like to say that I’m sorry about all of this,” Rodriguez said.

