Teresa L. Rogers, 52, of 7 Freun St., pleaded guilty to trafficking in alprazolam in November. The charge is for two controlled drug buys on April 21 and June 30.

Before the judge passed a verdict, Rogers’ attorney Reese Wineman said his client’s clean record over the past 10 years and current health problems would make incarceration a bad idea.

“Jail time is going to be burdensome to both the county and to her,” Wineman said.

Huron County Judge Jim Conway appeared to agree, sentencing Rogers to three years of probation and 60 days of discretionary jail time. The jail time could be dropped potentially at the request of her probation officer.

He addressed Rogers, saying “You have led a law-abiding life for a significant number of years.”

Rogers had an extensive criminal record in Florida, but reportedly has kept out of trouble since coming to Ohio. Conway noted that the circumstances of Rogers’ local crime were “not likely to be repeated."

As Wineman explained, Rogers reportedly gave medication to someone who turned out to be a confidential informant.

“I didn’t intend to break the law,” Rogers said. “I’m a homeowner here in Norwalk and I’ve overcome my addiction since coming back from Florida.”

She has no friends and goes nowhere, she said. Rogers works for a marketing firm from home.