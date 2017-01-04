Meth defendant seeks help from drug court

Raphe G. Lawson, 33, of Amherst, pleaded guilty in November to aggravated possession of crystal meth. He and another man were arrested in June 2016 after having crystal meth while driving through Wakeman. According to police, the men admitted to using the drug before entering the village, and Lawson, the driver, was cooling the pipe by holding it out the vehicle window.

Although Lawson was eligible for a license suspension, Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway let him keep his license. Lawson is dealing with the drug court in Cuyahoga County, said the judge, who wanted him to be able to drive there and complete that.

Cuyahoga Drug Court has a program to help people struggling with drugs. According to its website, the program’s goal is to “stop the abuse of alcohol and other drugs and related criminal activity.”