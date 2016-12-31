Norwalk man sentenced for bar brawl

Kevin E. Knott, 27, pleaded guilty this month before Wood County Common Pleas Judge Robert Pollex to aggravated assault for a Jan. 7 altercation at the Country Ridge Lounge on Latcha Road in which Joseph Keichel, 44, of Eastlake, was injured.

Knott's father, Kevin W. Knott, 53, is to go on trial Jan. 31 on involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault charges.

He’s accused of punching Elwood Lock, Jr., 48, of Lorain, during the same incident. As a result, prosecutors say, Lock fell and suffered injuries from which he died six days later.

It appears the incident began as a dispute before growing violent about 11:30 p.m. The two groups likely didn’t know each other prior to the assault, Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer said.

Investigators believe no weapon was used because officers didn’t locate one at the scene. Hummer said the assault seems to be a “horrific fistfight that went way too far.”

“It sounds like a verbal argument escalated,” the chief added.

Lock was beaten in the head and face. Lake Township police allege the elder Knott hit Lock in the face with a closed fist. Lock fell and later died from his injuries at St. Vincent.

Keichel was taken to Mercy St. Charles Hospital to be treated for his injuries sustained in the bar fight.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted at the bar, given Lock's serious injuries. The Lucas County Coroner's Office performed Lock's autopsy.

In Huron County in early November 2013, the younger Knott received a 14-month prison sentence for stealing 18 Tramadol pills from a prescription bottle and putting them in a plastic baggie. Huron County Sheriff's Deputy Ted Evans later recovered the pills on Hartland Center Road.

Knott — who pleaded guilty to theft of drugs — might have faced misdemeanors if he didn't panic and put the pills in a ditch since it's possible authorities wouldn't know where they were, Huron County Public Defender David Longo said in 2013. The defendant was on intensive probation through Norwalk Municipal Court at the time.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Norwalk Reflector staff writer Cary Ashby contributed to this story.

