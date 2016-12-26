End of an era: 'Heart and soul' of prosecutor's office retiring

Assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff and administrative assistant Gail Risner are retiring after nearly 70 years of combined experience. And for most of their time serving the county, they have worked together.

Co-workers associated with the court system celebrated their retirement Thursday at Bluto’s Sports Bar & Grill.

Time has passed “in the blink of an eye” for Woodruff, who said “it’s hard to believe I’ve worked here for 35 1/2 years.”

Woodruff said it’s been his pleasure serving “this wonderful county” and “working with good people.”

Risner echoed her longtime co-worker’s thoughts, saying she most admired her co-worker’s dedication.

“They take pride in their work,” she added.

Before coming to Huron County, Woodruff handled migrant law cases out of Findlay. Russell Leffler hired him to join him in the Huron County Public Defender’s Office in July 1981.

In 1985, Mike Fegen asked Woodruff to join the prosecutor’s office.

Woodruff and Risner worked with three county prosecutors: Fegen, Leffler and Daivia Kasper. Woodruff was the main prosecutor to present cases to a grand jury.

Leffler, who served four-plus terms as prosecutor starting in 1992, affectionately calls Woodruff by his nickname, “Woody.”

“He is a very bright guy. We were very lucky to have him,” said Leffler, who retired as prosecutor May 31, 2015, and has been doing defense work lately.

Woodruff said he now plans to “take it easy” for a few months and see what the future holds.

Risner started working for Leffler when he was the public defender in 1982. She joined Fegen in the prosecutor’s office in 1987.

Woodruff joked he was glad he found her, but added more seriously that Risner has been “the backbone and heart and soul of the prosecutor’s office.”

“She really kept everything together,” said Woodruff, who also said Risner’s hard work “made it so much easier for everybody.”

Kasper said both Risner and Woodruff “really have been the backbone for the office for so many years.”

She praised Woodruff for his versatility, wise counsel, being a team player and using the role of prosecutor prudently and wisely.

“You could always go in (his office) and talk to him about anything,” Kasper said. “He would always handle any incident that came up.

“We will surely miss him,” she added.

“(Risner) essentially has been the office manager for so many years,” Kasper said.

She praised the administrative assistant for her empathy and ability to help co-workers think through problems and find solutions.

Risner and Woodruff aren’t the only employees leaving the prosecutor’s office.

Kasper, who took over as county prosecutor in June 2015, was defeated in the November election by Republican challenger James Joel Sitterly.

“It’s been great fun to be the prosecuting attorney,” Kasper said. “I don’t regret the late nights or weekends I’ve put in. I always thought I did the best I could for the community.”

When she was hired in 1999, she became the first female prosecutor in Huron County. As an assistant prosecutor, Kasper mainly handled probation violation cases and was the legal counsel for the county commissioners and township trustees.

Risner said she plans to travel.

“I won’t have to schedule my vacations between grand juries,” she added with a laugh.

“Gail is a tremendously hard worker,” Leffler said. “I said when I retired she was worth three people and that’s still true.”

Risner smiled as she summed up her 34 years working for Huron County.

“I’ve enjoyed all of it,” she said.