Automated title process system set to 'go live'

“It is scheduled to ‘go live’ over the New Year’s weekend,” said Susan Clerk, Huron County clerk of courts.

“Therefore, the title offices across the state will cease to issue titles beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, Dec. 29, 2016 to allow for the conversion. The system is scheduled to be functional on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, a county holiday,” she said.

In response to this conversion and in keeping of our observance of the holiday, the Huron County Title Offices, 305 Shady Lane Drive, will be closed Dec. 30 and 31 and Jan. 2.

“As noted, this is a statewide conversion and the same restrictions are placed on our neighboring counties although their holiday schedule may vary,” Hazel said.

“We will reopen for business on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 and look forward to serving your motor vehicle, watercraft and manufactured home needs. Your understanding is appreciated as we prepare for this exciting new system.”