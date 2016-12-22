Sentence postponed for fentanyl defendant

Joshua D. Blanton, 33, of Ashland, was originally scheduled to be sentenced for possession Wednesday, having been convicted of the felony crime last month. Now, he’ll be waiting until February thank to an additional charge of felonious assault.

Instead of being sentenced, Blanton was served a warrant on a secret indictment and arraigned. He pleaded not guilty to the new charge.

The court revoked Blanton’s personal recognizance bond on the previous case, which was a release issued on the grounds that he would show up for all future court appearances, and set a new bond of $40,000.

The court originally charged Blanton in relation to a Feb. 4 incident.

“It was a traffic stop — one of the sheriff’s officers saw him committing a traffic violation,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said.

Police reported he did not have a valid driver’s license, and when police searched his car with the K-9 unit it indicated positive on the car.

“They did a brief search they found some items that had been used essentially to cook heroin,” Kasper added.