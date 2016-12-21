Kasich postpones first two executions scheduled next year

Kasich delayed the executions of Ronald Phillips of Summit County, scheduled for Jan. 12 to Feb. 15, and pushed the Feb. 15 execution of Raymond Tibbetts to April 12.

Magistrate Judge Michael R. Merz of U.S. District Court in Dayton on Monday blocked the resumption of executions in Ohio after a three-year hiatus, halting the lethal injection of Phillips and Tibbetts pending a decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court is ruling on legal challenges filed by death row prisoners about the state's refusal to provide detailed information about drugs planned to be used in executions and where they obtained them.

Kasich's order did not include Gary Otte of Cuyahoga County, whose March 15 execution was also halted by Merz.

"The state disagrees with the federal court’s indefinite stay and has already filed a notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit," Kasich spokewsoman Emmalee Kalmbach said in a statement. "Given the uncertainty created by the court’s order, however, this brief delay should provide the court time to resolve any pending legal issues."

Separately, Kasich also denied a request for executive clemency for Phillips, who was sentenced to death for raping and murdering his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter. Kasich noted the "extremely brutal nature of the offense."

The Ohio Parole Board recommended 10-2 against clemency for Phillips.

Ohio has not had an execution since Jan. 16, 2014, when Dennis McGuire struggled against his restraints, coughed and gasped for air during a lethal-injection process that lasted more than 20 minutes. Prison officials subsequently had trouble finding execution drugs before announcing in October that they had secured sufficient drugs for three executions in 2017. One of the drugs, rocuronium bromide, a paralytic agent, has never been used to carry out the death penalty in Ohio.

The other two drugs, midazolam and potassium chloride, were used in executions that went bad in other states.

The state has set 28 execution dates for January through 2020. Prison officials tried unsuccessfully several methods to buy drugs, including from foreign sources and "compounding pharmacies" that mix drugs to customer specifications. Most major manufacturers either stopped making drugs used for lethal injection or refuse to sell them for executions. The new drug combination is not compounded, state prison officials said.

