Local man didn't have 'any intent to bring drugs into the jail'

“I don’t think he actually intended to commit a felony in this particular case,” Longo said during the Tuesday sentencing of Jordan M. Aldrich, 26, of 310 N. Sandusky St., Bellevue.

“This guy just happened to be arrested and happened to have amounts (of drugs) that are essentially trivial in his wallet.”

While prosecutors noted Aldrich has an “extensive misdemeanor record,” Longo replied that “although his record has been a lengthy one, there’s almost no depth.”

Aldrich has faced numerous charges on different accounts, including disorderly conduct, violating open container laws, public indecency and trespassing.

He was indicted in April on charges of conveying contraband into a detention facility and possession of cocaine. This was in relation to a Jan. 3 incident when he was arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to shoplifting from a Westwind Avenue business.

During his sentencing Monday, Longo argued that Aldrich wouldn’ot have been able to access the drugs following his arrest. They were in his wallet, Longo said, which the defendant would not have had with him in jail.

“I don’t even think it was a deliberate attempt. We call it an attempt. There really wasn’t any intent to bring drugs into the jail,” Longo said.

He added that Aldrich was actively seeking employment and that the court had confirmed that he’s on placement with an employment service.

Aldrich said he lives by himself in Bellevue and hopes to find a job to cover rent. He admitted he needs to pay to restore his driver’s license, but could borrow rides from an uncle in the meantime.

“I’m going to encourage you to get that taken care of so you’re not a burden to your uncle,” Huron County Common Pleas Court Judge Jim Conway said.

Conway sentenced Aldrich to three years of probation for the fourth-degree felony. Aldrich also has 60 days of discretionary jail time hanging over his head and must repay $250 for court fees and $35 to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

If he violates the terms of his probation, Aldrich could spend 18 months behind bars.