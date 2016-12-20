Norwalk man accused of gun theft has 'gotten a raw deal'

Philip R. Bertram, 32, of 19 Adams St., was granted a lower bond during his arraignment Monday after public defender David Longo successfully argued for it.

Bertram was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property and the improper handling of a firearm by a Huron County Grand Jury last Friday. Each fourth-degree felony carries six to 18 months behind bars and a fine of up to $5,000.

“The bottom line is, he’s been sitting here (in jail) almost continuously since the end of October,” Longo said.

“He’s a local, he’s not been in serious trouble before,” the attorney added. He pointed out that another man was involved in the incident, Matthew E. Woods, 28, of Ashland. Woods was charged with improper handling or discharging of a firearm at the same time as Bertram.

While Bertram has spent time in jail, "Mr. Woods posted bond and fled,” Longo said. “It just seems to me he’s gotten a raw deal.”

As far as the incident that led to his arrest, Longo said “apparently there was a gun in his (Bertram’s) car. … My understanding was he stole that gun.”

He also pointed out that Bertram was a local resident with a child, and that “for lack of a better term, it stinks!”

After hearing Longo’s argument, Judge Jim Conway agreed to reduce Bertram’s bond from a $10,000 ten-percent bond to a $5,000 ten-percent bond with personal recognizance.