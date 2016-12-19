Woman charged in boyfriend's overdose death pleads innocent

Last week, a Huron County grand jury indicted Tara Thacker on felony charges of theft and corrupting another with drugs involving the overdose death of her boyfriend.

Thacker, 34, of 1007 S. Main St., Willard, pleaded not guilty, and defense attorney David Longo says there’s more to the story regarding the second charge — a second-degree felony punishable by two to eight years in prison.

The deceased victim has been identified as Jeffrey Gibson, 41, of Lorain.

“Apparently this rose out of an OD (overdose) case involving her fiancé,” Longo explained.

The attorney made known his opinion.

“This is a case of statutory misnaming,” he said. “I do not believe that she was corrupting this individual with drugs. I think that they used drugs together and they OD’d.”

Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper originally asked that Thacker be held on a $100,000 bond and be subject to random urinalysis. Following Longo’s comments, Judge Jim Conway agreed to lower the bond to $50,000.

Conway also asked her if she had anywhere to live were she to post bond.

Longo explained that Thacker has lived in the area for several years now. He also told the court that her late fiancé’s mother is watching Thacker’s dog, but can’t keep him much longer.

Thacker also said “there’s a gentleman back here.”

She gestured toward the public seats in the courthouse.

“He’s been a friend of the family back here for 30 years.”

Thacker said he would let her live with him and help her get to appointments. She also explained that she has made an effort to get clean, starting to get choked up as she said drugs were the "last thing I want to touch after (what happened).”