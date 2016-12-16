Repeat DUI offender with 'heavy-duty' problem is sent to prison

Douglas McCourt, 51, of Wellington, was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony driving-under-the-influence charge.

His license also will be suspended for 10 years and he will have to pay a fine.

McCourt showed up in court Thursday with attorney Brett F. Murner, who was personally acquainted with the defendant.

“Mr. McCourt has a pretty heavy-duty alcohol problem,” Murner said. “To be honest with you, I was unhappy to see you come to my office, Doug.”

Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said the defendant had “so many DUIs that they have actually fallen off the mandatory moving counter.”

The defendant has pleaded guilty or been convicted of at least five similar offenses within the last 20 years.

McCourt expressed his intent to seek help through recovery programs while in prison.

“I would like to have any help that I could get,” he said.

“Hopefully this will be the last time for this type of conduct,” Murner said. “There’s still a lot of life to lead after (he gets out). ... I’m just happy you haven’t hurt anybody.”