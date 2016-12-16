Huron County grand jury indicts 14, including suspected rapist

Kristofher R. Johnson, 24, of 12 Adams St., was indicted on two counts of rape, two counts of petty theft and one count each of abduction and kidnapping with a sexual motivation specification.

Johnson has a lengthy history with the court. He was convicted of burglary in January. At the time, he pleaded guilty to stealing money from a South Garden Street woman. He was already on probation as well. He had been convicted of assault in 2015, and had been banned from his current listed address as a condition of his bond in that case.

His record also includes a number of convictions for theft and trespassing. As a juvenile he also was charged with assault.

As part of his sentence for that South Garden Street burglary, Johnson was ordered to participate in a CBCF, or community based correctional facility, program. This program focuses on rehabilitating people with alcohol or substance abuse problems.

This was short-lived, as Johnson was arrested again on Nov. 5. He was booked into the jail under a probation violation, but is now facing the charges above.

Also indicted on Friday:

• Philip R. Bertram, 32, of 19 Adams St., on receiving stolen property and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Channing W. Waggoner, 30, of 255 Shady Lane Drive, on possession of drugs - hydrocodone.

• Steven M. Burrows, 24, of 255 Shady Lane Drive, on assault on a peace officer and theft.

• Tara L. Thacker, 34, of 1007 Main St., Willard, on corrupting another with drugs and on theft of a credit card in association with another case.

• Brandon L. Smith, 33, of 111 Thomas Drive Apt. B, Bellevue, on aggravated possession of drugs - oxymorphone.

• Cody Jacob Beverly, 20, of 35 Hayes St., Willard, on burglary.

• Kelse Skylar J. Muhr, 20, of 729 Euclid St., Willard, on burglary.

• Jay Rush, 44, 1011 E. Main St., Bellevue, on possession of methamphetamine, possession of morphine, possession of oxycodone and possession of criminal tools.

• Jennifer A. Rush, 1011 E. Main St., Bellevue, on possession of methamphetamine.

• Bret P. Wilson, 30, of 2695 Snyder Road, Willard, on improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Everett J. Lawson, 36, of 14599 County Road 32, Bellevue, on aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

• James E. Purcell, 54, of 1704 Mills St., Sandusky, on identity fraud.

• Mark Francis, 44,1288 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon on vehicular assault.