Ex-sheriff Overmyer gets 4 years in prison

A tearful Overmyer claimed remorse for his theft of drugs and money that led to his indictment and eventual guilty plea in November to 13 felony charges and a misdemeanor.

But Judge Cosgrove, special prosecutor Carol Hamilton O’Brien of Delaware County, and Sandusky County police chiefs who faced Overmyer’s wrath didn’t buy it.

Judge Cosgrove called him selfish and self-absorbed, referencing quotes from jailhouse phone calls he made where he absolved himself from blame.

“It doesn’t sound like you were really sorry,” she said. “It sounds like you were sorry you were caught.”

The judge ordered Overmyer to serve three years probation after he is released from prison and to pay $24,000 in restitution. He will lose his law enforcement certification and his right to carry a gun.

It was a culmination of an investigation that police officers and prosecutors said not only harmed the sheriff’s office, but tarnished the reputation of law enforcement in general. Ms. O’Brien and Judge Cosgrove heralded the chiefs who brought Overmyer’s actions to light.

Overmyer originally faced 43 counts, and entered guilty pleas to three counts of deception to obtain drugs; a count of filing a false financial disclosure statement (a misdemeanor); three counts of theft in office; two counts of tampering with records; and five counts of theft of a dangerous drug.

Investigators said he abused prescription drugs, stole office funds, lied to police departments that he had Drug Enforcement Administration authority to collect drug take-back boxes, and retaliated against witnesses.

Throughout the investigation, he maintained his innocence and blamed a political conspiracy led by area police chiefs gunning for his job. Overmyer was defeated Nov. 8 by independent candidate Chris Hilton, a lieutenant in the Perkins Township Police Department.

Police chiefs alerted the DEA and other officials in 2015 after Overmyer made visits to their departments — a rare occurrence for him — and then volunteered to bring drugs from drug-take-back boxes to the DEA.

Gibsonburg police Chief Paul Whitaker, who is also president of the Police Chiefs’ Association of Sandusky County, said Overmyer placed his own desires ahead of his oath, and then dragged the names of officers through the mud.

“You have betrayed a trust given to you by the people you had once served,” he said in court.

Clyde Police Chief Bruce Gower, whose primary challenge in the sheriff’s race was used by Overmyer as fuel for claims of political motivation, said the accusations unfairly damaged his and others’ reputations.

“I truly believe that Kyle Overmyer is the worst kind of criminal,” he said. “One with a badge.”

The thefts started in 2015, shortly after multiple doctors, from whom Overmyer previously received prescriptions for pain killers, cut him off, Ms. O’Brien said. She emphasized phone calls Overmyer made in recent weeks to friends and family, where he refused to admit wrongdoing.

“The real test of a person is what they say in private to those who they know and love,” she said.

Defense attorney Ronald Mayle said it was obvious that Overmyer had a drug problem. His decision to plead guilty, instead of no contest, shows that he takes accountability, he said.

Contact Nolan Rosenkrans at: nrosenkrans@theblade.com or 419-724-6086, or on Twitter @NolanRosenkrans.

———

©2016 The Blade (Toledo, Ohio)

Visit The Blade (Toledo, Ohio) at www.toledoblade.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.