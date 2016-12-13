Judge hopes treasure hunter remembers where he hid the loot

“I hope that in this season of giving, Mr. Thompson will find it within himself to give” the location, U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley said Monday.

If not, Santa might have to check with the federal Bureau of Prisons next Christmas for Thompson’s address.

On Monday, Marbley ordered one last round of depositions during which Thompson can reveal where he hid as much as $4 million in gold coins, along with millions of dollars in other treasure, brought up in the 1980s from the site of the 1875 shipwreck.

Marbley declared that Thompson was “malingering” at a Nov. 9 hearing because there was no medical reason he couldn’t remember or divulge the location. An attorney for the Dispatch Printing Company, former owner of The Dispatch and one of Thompson’s early investors, gave Thompson and his attorney nearly 12,500 pages of documents about the treasure hoping to jog Thompson’s memory.

Defense attorney Todd A. Long told Marbley that after reviewing the documents, Thompson, who has been jailed since his arrest in Florida in January 2015, still “has nothing further to say.”

Marbley told Long and Assistant U.S. Attorney Doug Squires to schedule the new depositions within 30 days and report back to him within 45 days.

“I don’t think Mr. Thompson has any scheduling conflict,” the judge said.

Thompson is in the Delaware County jail. Marbley sentenced him in December 2015 on a civil contempt charge for reneging on a promise in a plea agreement to reveal the gold’s location during an October 2015 deposition. Court rulings suggest that Thompson could be held for as long as 18 months, but the judge could decide to keep him longer.

Marbley also sentenced Thompson to two years in prison on a criminal contempt charge for fleeing the state in 2012. Marbley indicated he might impose that sentence if Thompson refuses to cooperate in the depositions. He also would stop the clock on the $1,000-a-day fine he imposed last December, which Squire said has surpassed $350,000.

“That could eat up all the profit Mr. Thompson could have,” the judge said.

