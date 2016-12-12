Teen convicted of attempted obstruction of justice, not assault

Matthew Z. Robbins, 18, of 131 Attwood St., Bellevue, pleaded guilty to attempted obstruction of justice in relation to a May 10 assault.

During his hearing, Robbins spoke to the judge about the ways he had tried to improve himself and his mental health.

Robbins originally was charged with aggravated robbery, robbery and felonious assault, but those charges were dropped. He also ran from the scene of the May 10 assault, leading to the charge of attempted obstruction of justice.

Because he lacked prior felony convictions, Robbins would not typically be eligible for prison.

Instead, he was ordered to complete three years of community control, also known as probation, as well as serve up to 180 days in the county jail. Ninety of them would be eligible for release to attend school. The others would be discretionary. These 90 days would hang over his head, and could be imposed as determined by his probation officer.

If he violates the terms of his probation, however, he could serve up to 18 months in prison.

“I don’t know that I’ve done it before,” said Huron County Common Pleas Court Judge Jim Conway regarding the school release. He explained that it would function essentially like a work release.

As part of his sentence, the judge ordered Robbins to go through drug and alcohol evaluation and to continue his medication and counseling.

He is also to have no contact with the victim’s family.

“The court’s had some information that there has been some back and forth at various times,” Conway said.

According to the court, Robbins has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is currently being medicated.

He also admitted to having problems, saying, “I know I’ve had a drug problem in the past.”

Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper backed this up, and said Robbins expressed interest in treatment.

“Mr. Robbins has tried to self-medicate with illegal drugs,” she said. “He admits to a substance abuse problem.”

Robbins said he was back on prescribed medication and seeing a mental health professional.

Because the charge was in relation to obstruction of justice and not the assault itself, the judge did not take the victim’s injuries into account when sentencing Robbins. Still, a woman close to the victim chose to speak about his ordeal during the hearing.

“He’s a totally different person now after the incident that happened and after his being assaulted,” she explained. “He’s become a shell of who he was before.”

Breaking into tears, the woman explained how the victim was “not the man that I fell in love with anymore.”

“And it’s not fair,” she said. “It’s not fair at all to see him go through this and think that nothing can be done. There was no reason for it.

“I was in the hospital and watched the life leave his eyes and I have not seen it come back yet.”

There is a connection between Robbins and the victim.

On the day of his injuries, the victim and two other males — one of whom was Robbins — made a trip to a Norwalk apartment.

“The victim essentially was hit over the head by an object, although the object was never found,” Daivia Kasper explained after the hearing.

Kasper said that Robbins and the other man each blamed the other for the assault. Both men had run away from the scene and were later picked up after being seen on neighborhood surveillance video.

“They acknowledged they were with the victim (but) essentially still pointing the finger at each other,” Kasper said. She said the victim’s injuries were reported to be minor at first, but apparently led to “lingering, debilitating effects.”

Regarding the sentence, Kasper said she hopes “that this young man is able to recognize the seriousness of the incident, and is able to move forward in a productive manner.”