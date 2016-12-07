La. man convicted on gun violation

The conviction for Miles Boudreaux, 24, of Lafayette, La., was for an April 24 traffic stop when police found him with a loaded gun in his car.

“(Officers) pulled over a car that had been observed making a number of traffic violations. They thought the driver was impaired,” said Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper of the night Boudreaux was stopped. “Mr. Boudreaux did admit he had one beer, and he had smoked some marijuana.

“The officers thought he did poorly on the field sobriety tests,” she added. “The tests results were .036, which was below the 0.8 requirement.”

The court sentenced Boudreaux to two years of probation with 30 days of discretionary jail time hanging over his head.

“If they (probation officers) don’t believe you’re making good efforts, they can impose or schedule that time,” Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway said.

Conway, who also fined Boudreaux $250, said the 30 days potentially could be waived if the officers believe Boudreaux is doing well enough.

Because he doesn’t live in Ohio, Boudreaux’s probation will be supervised by his own state on behalf of Huron County.