Huron County grand jury indicts 8 suspects

Marlaya S. Grant-Aaron, 19, of 1001 W. Monroe St., was originally charged with burglary, a felony, in connection with a Nov. 12 incident where police said the possibly intoxicated Grant-Aaron went into a Rose Avenue home.

Norwalk Police Sgt. said, when told to leave, Grant-Aaron began assaulting the home’s resident. Cook said she “obviously was intoxicated” at the time, having difficulty even walking to the police cruiser.

During Friday’s grand jury, Grant-Aaron was indicted with a lesser charge of tresspass in a habitation when a person is present, a misdemeanor. During the November incident, Cook said it appeared she had not taken anything.

Also indicted Friday:

• Elizabeth B. Long, 24, 8906 Ransom Road, Monroeville on possession of heroin in connection with a case filed on Nov. 1.

• Tyler J. Mason, 22, of 304 Nita Drive, Willard, on theft from disabled adult in connection with a case filed on Nov. 29.

• Jordan C. Phillips, 23, of 3372 Hartland Center Road, Collins, on unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance in connection with a case filed on Dec. 2

• Alan T. Vandergriff, 48, of 255 Shady Lane Drive, Norwalk, on domestic violence and resisting arrest in connection with a Nov. 30 incident.

• Channing W. Waggoner, 30, of 3 North St., Norwalk, on unauthorized use of a vehicle in connection with a case filed Nov. 4.

• Tyler R. Wilkin, 20, of 21 Fulton St., Monroeville, on unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance in connection with a case filed on Dec. 2

• Richard W. Zimmerman, 68, 802 S. Washington St., Circleville on grand theft in connection with a case filed on Sept. 20.