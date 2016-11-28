Man guilty to stealing thousands from elderly mom

Randy Sycks, 66, pleaded guilty in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court today to a bill of information charging him with a felony count of theft.

The case is being prosecuted by DeWine's Special Prosecutions Section as part of the Attorney General's Elder Justice Initiative.

Authorities with the Lancaster Police Department began investigating Sycks following allegations that he was abusing his role as his mother's power of attorney. The investigation found that Sycks criminally spent more than $35,000 of his mother's money on his personal expenses when the funds should have solely been used toward the victim's care.

"This defendant clearly took advantage of his mother's trust in him to handle her finances," DeWine said. "The purchases he made, including the purchase of a car that he gave to his girlfriend, were clearly not made in the best interest of the victim."

Attorney General DeWine launched the Elder Justice Initiative in 2014 to increase the investigation and prosecution of elder abuse cases and improve victims' access to services in Ohio. Anyone who suspects incidents of elder abuse or financial exploitation should contact their local authorities or the Attorney General's Elder Justice Initiative at 1-800-282-0515.