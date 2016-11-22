Defendant calls judge vulgar name

Reed then called Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway a vulgar name — several times.

Conway attempted to get the defendant to calm down and listen to what he had to say, but Reed wanted nothing to do with it. So the judge had two Huron County sheriff’s deputies escort him out of the courtroom so he could finish Monday’s hearing. The deputies and Jeremy Draper, investigator with the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office, stood near Reed’s chair shortly after his first outburst.

Reed had been evaluated at the District V Forensic Center, where a doctor determined he couldn’t assist with his own defense. Conway said it was due to a severe mental health problem or mental illness.

“I demand some witnesses on my behalf. Not just the state’s witnesses,” Reed said during his first tirade. “This is ridiculous.

“She asked me five questions — in a tiny room,” said Reed, referring to his evaluation.

Conway told the defendant he should be able to help Huron County Public Defender David Longo with his case with the proper medication. The judge also said he’s seen Reed act appropriately in court when that was the case.

“Not going to happen,” said Reed, erupting in a series of “F-bombs” in which he accused the criminal justice system — and Conway — of being corrupt and having his rights violated.

“You ain’t drugging me. If I wanted to be drugged, I would have stayed on heroin,” the defendant added.

Reed at one point stood up and demanded to go back to jail.

“We’re not going to make any progress with you making more outbursts,” Conway told him.

After Reed was escorted out of the courtroom, Longo told the judge he was worked with Reed before and said there’s no reason he can’t defend him.

“Like you, he thinks I’m the enemy,” Longo also told Conway.

The judge ordered to have Reed transferred to a psychiatric hospital until he has his mental-health competency restored.

Reed, 34, of Willard, is charged with assault on a corrections officer in connection with an Aug. 19 incident. He is accused of threatening two corrections officers with a broom when he was angry.

The Willard Police Department transported Reed to the jail July 26. According to jail records, he was charged with persistent disorderly conduct and aggravated menacing.