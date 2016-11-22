Collins couple indicted in abuse of adult foster son

Robert A. Spishak, 56, and his wife, Barbara J. Spishak, 55, both of 3185 E. U.S. 20, Collins, each face three felonies and two misdemeanors.

Their foster son has accused his foster parents of keeping him tied up in his bedroom and not feeding him, according to a search warrant filed at Norwalk Municipal Court in early October. He also alleged his foster parents “would give him a bucket to use as a toilet and when they tied him up, it was with a white rope.”

Robert Spishak is charged with felony counts of abduction, unlawful restraint and assault. He and his wife also face misdemeanor charges of failure to provide for a functionally impaired person and domestic violence.

Barbara Spishak also is charged with felony counts of complicity to assault, complicity to abduction and complicity to unlawful restraint. Her trial date is March 14 while her husband goes to trial one week earlier.

A Huron County grand jury issued secret indictments against the couple Friday. Grand jurors make an indictment secret when they suspect the defendants might flee the area.

The Spishaks appeared in Huron County Common Pleas Court for their arraignments Monday and entered “not guilty” pleas to each charge. As a condition of their personal recognizance (P.R.) bonds, they are prohibited from having any contact or association with their foster son. A P.R. bond means the couple signed a court document in which they promised to appear for future hearings without paying money.

On Oct. 4, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office used a search warrant at the couple’s Collins home. They weren’t there at the time. The Spishaks were interviewed that afternoon at the sheriff’s office, but weren’t arrested.

Detectives seized a large, metal “screw eye” from the east side of the northwest bedroom, a five-gallon bucket and bolt lock from the bedroom, according to the warrant. Detective Rich Larson, the lead investigator, was seen taking a swab of suspected human feces from the white bucket at the Collins residence.

The victim was placed in a Tiffin group home shortly after the raid.