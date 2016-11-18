Huron County grand jury indicts 11 suspects

Kenny D. Gessner, 30, of 45 1/2 Milan Ave., is charged with pandering sexually-oriented meter involving a minor. If convicted of the fourth-degree felony, he faces six to 18 months behind bars.

Using a search warrant, Norwalk police raided Gessner’s residence at 10:33 a.m. Oct. 27. The cyber crimes unit of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) assisted with the raid. Police have said they seized electronic media as evidence and submitted it to BCI for analysis.

When authorities used the warrant, a 4-year-old boy identified as the son of Gessner’s girlfriend was present in the residence, Detective Sgt. Jim Fulton said earlier. The children services division of Huron County Department of Job and Family Services was contacted due to the poor conditions of the residence and the nature of the investigation.

About 30 minutes after the raid started, police interviewed Gessner at the station. He then was arrested and transported to the Huron County Jail.

When Gessner’s $100,000 bond was set in Norwalk Municipal Court, he was prohibited from having any contact with children under 18 years old.

Prosecutors were unavailable for additional comment Friday.

The other defendants who were indicted Friday are:

• Roberta D. Bisel (aka Roberta D. Kennedy), 40, of 22 1/2 Bank St., on possession of heroin in connection with an Aug. 23 incident.

• Brent A. Bluhm, 25, of Castalia, on possession of cocaine and 3-methylfentanyl in connection with a Sept. 20 incident.

• Carl J. Bostic, 50, of 5224 Fox Lane Drive, on possession of fentanyl in connection with a Sept. 21 incident.

• Carlos L. Contreras, 36, of Cleveland, on theft of a credit card in connection with a Sept. 20 incident.

• Robyn E.D. Croll, 30, of Huron, on possession 3-methylfentanyl or a controlled substance analog in connection with an Aug. 26 incident.

• Todd A. McCallister, 24, of 45 N. Railroad St., New London, on theft from the elderly in connection with an Oct. 15 incident.

• Natasha M.W. Ross, 23, of 304 Euclid Ave., Bellevue, on possession of cocaine and 3-methylfentanyl in connection with a Sept. 20 incident.

• Justin A. Zielinski, 26, of 889 Seminary Road, on trafficking in fentanyl in connection with an April 22 controlled drug buy. He also was charged with complicity to trafficking in buprenorhine/naloxone stemming from a July 15, 2015 transaction.

In other action, grand jurors transferred the following first-degree misdemeanor cases to municipal court for further, possible prosecution:

• Charles E. McCoy II, 40, of 208 U.S. 250, Lot B, Greenwich, on aggravated menacing in connection with an Oct. 10 incident.

• Charles E. Wireman, 34, on menacing by stalking in connection with an incident between Oct. 18 and 25. He reports being homeless and most recently of Greenwich.