Man guilty of attempted assault of Norwalk officer

Joshua D. Rapp, 21, of most recently 55 W. Washington St., also agreed to a joint recommendation between the state and defense attorney Tim Dempsey.

Rapp must report to the Huron County Jail by 9 a.m. Dec. 15 to serve the remainder of a 180-day sentence. The defendant, who earlier was behind bars for about 70 days, will be kicked off probation after serving the rest of his term.

During Monday’s hearing, Rapp was prepared to enter a similar guilty plea. However, Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway interrupted the proceedings and had the defendant undergo a random drug screen. Conway said he suspected Rapp’s “odd behavior” while at the podium might indicate he was under the influence.

“He was unable to provide a drug screen,” court administrator Linda Stower said.

Rapp is convicted of an Aug. 3 neighborhood disturbance call handled by the Norwalk Police Department.

“His conduct was above and beyond what police withstand when the dealing with belligerent individuals who may be under the influence,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said earlier.

Rapp has been out of jail since Oct. 17, when Conway granted him a personal recognizance (P.R.) bond. That means he signed a court document in which he promised to appear for future hearings without paying any money.

Several other defendants entered guilty pleas to their respective charges recently.

• Joshua D. Blanton, 33, of Ashland, was convicted Tuesday of possessing fentanyl during a Feb. 4 incident. He also is out on a P.R. bond will be sentenced Dec. 14.

• Miguel A. Rodriguez, 22, of 608 Fink St., Willard, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count each of complicity to trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in heroin. The controlled drug buys happened in 2012. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed one count each of complicity to trafficking in heroin and trafficking in heroin.

A Huron County grand jury secretly indicted Rodriguez in August and he was arrested during a Louisiana traffic stop, defense attorney Paul Dolce told Conway in October when Rodriguez was arraigned. Grand jurors issue a secret indictment when they suspect a defendant might flee the area.

“He had no idea about these charges. He was cooperative with police,” Dolce said. “He waived extradition.”

Rodriguez will be sentenced Jan. 5. He is out on a $10,000 bond.

• David M. Thomas, 24, of 60 S. Linwood Ave., pleaded guilty Monday to possession of buprenorphine. He has 51 days of discretionary jail time hanging over his head during his three years of intensive probation. Thomas was fined $250 Monday and must reimburse police $35 for drug testing.

He was on a bicycle during the July 22 incident. Assistant Prosecutor David Walsh said a Norwalk officer recognized Thomas and confirmed he was wanted on an undisclosed warrant. He said during the search, the officer asked the defendant if he had anything illegal in his possession and Thomas was found with a cigarette pack containing wrapped pills.