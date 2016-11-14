Drug dealer released early from prison

Jason A. Johnson, 23, of Norwalk, then was ordered to spend four to six months in a community-based corrections facility, a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education.

“We understand there is a bed available for him,” Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway said.

When Johnson was sentenced, Conway had said he wouldn’t object to early release and then placing the defendant in a CBCF. The judge had revoked Johnson’s $5,000 bond in connection with a suspected heroin deal.

Johnson’s time in the CBCF is part of his three years of intensive probation. He must reimburse the Norwalk Police Department $120 for the cost of drug testing.

In mid-April, Johnson pleaded guilty to trafficking in fentanyl. Police coordinated the Oct. 8, 2015 controlled drug buy, which was a hand-to-hand transaction on Milan Avenue. Then in late July, Johnson was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the fentanyl and heroin transactions.