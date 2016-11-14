Norwalk man's court hearing stopped for random drug screen

Joshua D. Rapp, 21, of most recently 55 W. Washington St., was prepared to enter a guilty plea to attempted assault on a police officer. But Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway interrupted the hearing and later had a probation officer have the defendant undergo a random drug screen.

When the case was recalled, Conway said Rapp was unable to submit a urine sample. So the judge ordered him to report to the adult probation department next to the Huron County Courthouse immediately.

“If you give a sample, you are free to leave at that time,” Conway said.

If the department was closed by the time Rapp got there, he had to be there at 8:45 a.m. today. Following that would be the possible plea hearing.

Conway said he spoke to some people who had dealt with Rapp and discovered he “had not behaved well” and was disrespectful.

“I apologize, sir,” Rapp said to the judge.

“Don’t apologize to me; apologize to Ms. Stower,” Conway said, referring to court administrator Linda Stower.

The defendant immediately apologized to her.

Rapp is charged in connection with an Aug. 3 neighborhood disturbance call handled by the Norwalk Police Department.