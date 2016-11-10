Grand jury indicts 26 suspects

Here are 15 off the defendants’ names and charges:
Ronald D. Malone, Jr., vandalism
Joseph A. Stout, theft and breaking and entering
Jesse M. Rankins, domestic violence, two counts of endangering children, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest
Kijahfa J. Harris, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident, two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Damitri N. English, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and misuse of credit cards
Anthony J. Lee, misuse of credit cards
Tyrice R. Rushin, complicity to commit aggravated robbery and complicity to commit theft with specification
Walter L. Paxton, complicity to commit aggravated robbery and complicity to commit theft with specification
Faather T. Neteru, felonious assault with specification
Morgan J. Ellis, possession of heroin and two counts of petty theft
Sean F. Bearden, two counts of felonious assault and violation of protection order
Christopher R. Webber, possession of cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin
Andre L. Heidleburg, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and three counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Tremaine D. Stewart, possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana
Fred E. Collins, Jr., two counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery
An additional 11 suspects were secretly indicted, which means their names and charges won’t be released by the court until arrests are made or court papers served.