Business break-in results in prison term for Norwalk man

John E. Saunders III, 47, pleaded guilty to one count each of breaking and entering and theft.

His 11-month sentence was the joint recommendation of Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper and public defender David Longo. Saunders will serve it at the same time he serves a pending Erie County prison sentence for one count each of robbery and breaking-and-entering.

On June 16, Saunders broke into the back door of an Executive Drive business and stole 10 laptop computers, Kasper said.

“The laptops were never recovered,” the prosecutor added.

The Norwalk Police Department investigated the break-in. Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the crime scene. Kasper said BCI scientists matched the defendant’s DNA to some items he left at the business and the surveillance footage revealed it was Saunders who broke in.

In another plea hearing Tuesday, Brian D. Cowley Jr., 27, of 56 Jefferson St., Lot 16, was convicted of trafficking in heroin. Police coordinated the June 13 controlled drug buy.

As part of the 90-day jail sentence that Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway imposed, Cowley received credit for being behind bars for 53 days. He will have the remaining 37 days hanging over his head as discretionary time, which his probation officer has the option of having Cowley serve at any time without a hearing.

Cowley also was fined $250 during his three years of probation. He also must reimburse police $40 for drug testing.