Man accused of being 'look-out' for suspected burglary

Roger L. Tuttle Jr., 34, of 716 Park St., is charged with burglary in connection with a Sept. 30 incident. During Monday’s arraignment, Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway prohibited him from being on the victim’s Kok Road, Willard, property as a condition of his $15,000 bond.

Tuttle, whose trial date is Dec. 20, has been in the Huron County Jail since the day of the suspected burglary.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Sheriff Dane Howard has said Tuttle was arrested after an intense manhunt in the Celeryville area that covered several hundreds of woods. A game warden, the Willard and Pymouth police departments assisted with the search, which netted the recovery of some cash and the bicycles reportedly used by Tuttle and his suspected co-defendant, Willard resident Courtney L. Sweet

“He (Tuttle) was the look-out at a migrant cabin where some change was stolen. They did flee, but he was cooperative,” said Huron County Public Defender David Longo while arguing Tuttle wasn’t a flight risk.

Sweet, 22, most recently of 101 Woodbine St., Willard, also is charged with burglary. Two detectives arrested her Oct. 6 at a Front Street, Willard, residence.

If convicted of the third-degree felony, each defendant faces nine months to three years in prison.

Tuttle is eligible for a prison sentence since he has prior, separate felony convictions for breaking and entering and possession of cocaine.

In June, Conway ruled Tuttle would be kicked off probation for the break-in case upon completing the remainder of his 180-day sentence. The defendant earlier served 137 days behind bars. In the same hearing, Tuttle had admitted to violating his probation.