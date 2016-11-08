Public defender: ‘It's a stretch to call it a burglary’

Former Willard resident Isaiah M. Risner, 20, is prohibited from having any association with three victims if he posts a $20,000 bond. Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway warned him during Monday’s arraignment that the no-association/no-contact order covers emails, letters, phone calls, social media, the Internet and going through a third person. Risner also can’t be on the victims’ property.

Risner is charged with burglary and domestic violence, both in connection with a June 30 incident. The domestic violence charge is a fourth-degree felony due to a prior, similar conviction.

The Willard Police Department handled the investigation.

Huron County Public Defender David Longo said there are “unusual circumstances” surrounding the suspected burglary, adding he’s not sure if the state can meet its burden of proof.

Longo said Risner is accused of entering the residence through a window of his mother’s home, where he had his belongings and where his mailing address was listed.

“He came and went. It’s a stretch to call it a burglary,” the public defender added.

Risner goes to trial Dec. 20.

Two other defendants appeared in court for their respective arraignments Monday.

• Joseph D. Farris, 27, of 47 Garcia Drive, is charged with menacing by stalking in connection with an incident between May 21, 2014 and Sept. 26 of this year. If convicted of the fourth-degree felony, he faces six to 18 months behind bars. His trial date is Dec. 20.

Farris has been in jail since the Norwalk Police Department brought him there Sept. 26. Longo argued that his client’s $20,000 bond, which was set in Norwalk Municipal Court, is an overreaction to the emotional aspect of the case.

“I can’t say it’s not reasonable,” Conway said, noting it seemed the defendant’s bond likely was set high due to his experience in municipal court.

If Farris posts bail, he is prohibited from having any contact or association with the female victim.

• Jacob T. Frost, 25, of 617 Dewey St., Bellevue, goes to trial Feb. 23 on possession of a controlled substance analog and aggravated possession of drugs, both in connection with a June 28 incident.

Frost earlier posted a $17,000 bond with a 10-percent provision. However, he has been jailed since Sept. 22 on a related probation violation. He is subject to random drug screens.

If convicted, Frost could face a prison sentence due to his previous felony convictions — possession of methylone and possession of methoxetamine.