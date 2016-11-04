Huron County grand jury indicts 12

Isaiah M. Risner, 20, of 662 Keefer St., Willard, is charged with domestic violence and domestic violence, both in connection with a June 30 incident. The Willard Police Department handled the investigation.

Risner, who is on probation for a domestic violence conviction, attempted to break into a family member’s house when other family members were there and “had a domestic violence incident at the house,” Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said. “He appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time.”

Kasper said the female domestic-violence victim “cooperated with law enforcement,” but declined to say anything about her injuries.

In another case, Kaylee N. Kirk, 24, of Sandusky, was charged with assault on a police officer. The fourth-degree felony is in connection with an incident about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at a Norwalk bar.

“She was assaultive when being placed under arrest and (Norwalk Police) Officer (Ken) Stiert was injured,” said assistant Prosecutor Richard Woodruff, who declined to elaborate.

The other defendants who were indicted Friday are:

• William Blanton, 52, who reported being homeless, on failure to appear in connection with a Sept. 13 incident.

• Tohja S. Dickerson, 23, of Sandusky, on possession of cocaine in connection with a Feb. 9 incident.

• Joseph D. Farris, 27, of 47 Garcia Drive, on menacing by stalking in connection with an incident between May 21, 2014 and Sept. 26 of this year.

• Jacob T. Frost, 25, of 617 Dewey St., Bellevue, on possession of a controlled substance analog and aggravated possession of drugs, both in connection with a June 28 incident.

• Brian T. Hamer, 21, of 5148 N. U.S. 250, Apt. 6, on receiving stolen property (drugs) in connection with an Aug. 8 incident.

• Mitchell T. Loflin, 18, of 520 Milan Ave., Lot 197, on possession of cocaine in connection with a Feb. 27 incident.

• Daynus E. Perkins Jr., 49, of 1740 Butler Road, Wakeman, on theft of a credit card in connection with an Oct. 14 incident.

• Robert W. Stewart, 22, most recently of 1500 Ohio 18, on failure to appear in connection with an Oct. 27 incident.

• Courtney L. Sweet, 22, of 101 Woodbine St., Willard, on burglary in connection with a Sept. 30 incident.

• Roger L. Tuttle Jr., 34, of 716 Park St., Willard, on burglary in connection with a Sept. 30 incident.