Man to be kicked off probation after jail sentence

Anthony W. Rocca, 25, of Clyde, is serving a 60-day sentence in the Huron County Jail.

The former Greenwich man’s probation violations include moving twice without prior permission from his probation officer. Also, in mid-October, Rocca failed to report for an office appointment and then on Saturday, he tested positive for opiates, morphine and other drugs.

Rocca's underlying conviction is possession of heroin.

A Huron County sheriff's detective was on patrol July 29, 2015 when he spotted a tan vehicle and determined the driver, Rocca, had a suspended license. He initiated a traffic stop on Ohio 13 in Greenwich. There was a small child in the back seat and Rocca's fianceé was the passenger.

The detective had testified he noticed track marks on Rocca's arm and during a consent search, he found a trace amount of heroin on some drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Rocca also admitted to using heroin some time before the traffic stop.

In mid-May, Rocca admitted to another set of probation violations. Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway ordered him to complete a four- to six-month term at a community-based corrections facility, a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education. Rocca successfully finished the CBCF program Sept. 6.

While reviewing Rocca's time of supervision for Conway, his probation officer said North Central EMS recently had to administer five doses of Narcan to revive Rocca. Narcan negates the effects of opiates on a person's body.